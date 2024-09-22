FLYING KICKS: Nissan’s ‘electric-driven, gas-charged’ compact SUV is instant hit

Having said that the Kicks e-Power, particularly the top-shelf variant VL (selling for P1.479 million), is a delight to see as well as to drive.

The unit delivered for the week-long drive was in orange which makes it stand out despite the small size — it’s slightly bigger than Nissan’s Juke — and absence of any aggressive lines and designs.

The front grille was in black bookended by V-shaped headlight that lights up automatically at the hint of darkness, like inside an underground parking or underpass.

Fog lights were recessed on both ends of the apron, which is a de rigueur in today’s car designs. Tail light was a throw back to the old X-Trail which completes the spunky look.

Now to actually drive an EV vehicle like the Nissan Kicks e-Power VL you’d need to make an adjustment especially with its sudden burst of speed. Torque is 280 Newton-meters. Even faster than the speedy GAC’s Emkoo, its compact SUV neighbor.

It’s perfect for zooming past standstill traffic, or overtaking cars stuck on the fast lane. It’s satisfying on empty Skyway.

Yet don’t be surprised because once you lift your foot off the accelerator, it decelerates drastic enough for you to notice, but not to jerk you forward through inertia.

That is because by letting go of the pedal (or e-pedal step) it recovers energy back to the motor. The digital dashboard would show you how energy is infused to the motor by the gas-fed engine and the regenerative braking through real-time diagram.

The interior was cozy and highlighted by a wide, touchpad infotainment system. Leather and stitches everywhere except on the dashboard which is soft-feel plastic. Air-condition was also superb in keeping with the Nissan tradition.