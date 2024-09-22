Filipina chessers whip Iceland

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Philippines stunned Iceland, 2.5-1.5 in the tenth round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad on Saturday at the Bok Sports Hall.

Woman Janelle Mae Frayna and rookie revelation Ruelle Canino delivered the big victories as the Philippine women’s squad stayed on course in its bid to match its previous standing.

Frayna edged Woman FIDE Master Hallgerdur Thorsteindottir in 56 moves of an Alekhine Defense at board two while Canino whipped Gudrum Fanney Brien of a King’s Indian in 31 moves at board 4.

The win catapulted the Filipinas to a share of 36th spot with 12 match points.

Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda survived Idunn Helgadottir with a marathon 71-move draw in a Sicilian clash at board three to help seal the win for the country, which is hoping to eclipse its 39th-place finish in Chennai, India, two years ago.

The lone casualty for the Filipinas, whose trip is bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission and backed by NCFP chief Butch Pichay, was WFM Shania Mae Mendoza, who fell to WGM Lenka Ptacnikova in 66 moves of a Four Knights Game at board one.

They will clash with Brazil in the final round.

Of all, Canino, 16, has gained the most in terms of rating as she raked in 88.4 whopping rating points after scoring five points on four wins, which included two over WGMs, and two draws against a lone defeat.