DSWD cites vital roles on Family Week

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is urging Filipino families to strengthen their bonds and relationships during the 32nd National Family Week, which runs from 23 to 27 September 2024.

DSWD Undersecretary Adonis Sulit, the Alternate Chairperson of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), stressed the vital role of families in society and encouraged them to engage in activities that promote unity and harmony.

“Share stories, create memories and foster open communication with every member of your family,” Sulit said. “Let us also extend our support to those families in need, ensuring that every Filipino has access to the resources and opportunities they deserve.”

The DSWD also encourages families to observe “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day” on Monday and to facilitate family bonding, the Office of the President has suspended work in government offices in the Executive branch at 3 p.m. on that day.

This year’s National Family Week theme, “Pamilyang Tutugon sa Pagbabago ng Panahon (Family that will Respond to Climate Change),” aligns with the 2024 International Day of Families theme.

The NCFF will conduct various activities to raise awareness about the impact of climate change on families and the role each member can play in addressing it.