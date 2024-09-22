DoE, PPA partner on wind energy development

The Department of Energy (DoE) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) are accelerating the modernization of three port infrastructures to better support the development of offshore wind (OSW) energy projects.

The PPA announced over the weekend that it will collaborate closely with the DoE to initiate detailed engineering designs and take immediate steps to repurpose three priority ports — Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Port of Batangas in Sta. Clara, Batangas City and Port of Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte.

These ports have been identified as critical to OSW development due to their proximity to high-potential OSW service contracts (OWESCs).

The DoE aims to ensure that these sites are fully equipped to handle the installation, commissioning, and operational requirements of OSW projects.

“We are pleased to inform you that the PPA will be responsible for the feasibility study and infrastructure development of these identified ports,” said PPA general manager Jay Santiago.

The Port of Currimao is positioned near 13 OWESCs with a potential total capacity of 9,489 megawatts (MW). Three service contracts are already in the advanced pre-development stage.

Meantime, the Port of Batangas is close to 29 OWESCs with a combined potential capacity of 24,300 MW. Six of these projects are in the advanced stages of pre-development.

The Port of Jose Panganiban, on the other hand, is situated near 14 OWESCs with a potential capacity of 8,150 MW, with two projects in the advanced pre-development phase.

“By modernizing these strategic ports, we are not only addressing the immediate needs of OSW development but also laying the foundation for long-term job creation and sustained growth in the renewable energy sector,” said Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla.