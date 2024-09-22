Decarbonizing New Clark City

New Clark City — To ensure that New Clark City is decarbonized in the near future, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Danish company Danfoss Philippines Inc. have forged a partnership on creating a decarbonization framework.

According to BCDA president and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang, the formulation of a decarbonization framework in New Clark City aims to adopt energy-efficient and carbon-neutral solutions in the development of the rising metropolis.

Bingcang signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Danfoss Philippines general manager Allan Alfredo Almendrala on 16 September at the New Clark City, with Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin of the Royal Danish Embassy in Manila as witness.

The MoU aims to conduct a study on the implementation of a decarbonization program for New Clark City. It aims to pave way for the rollout of innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance urban development and improve the quality of life, while preserving the natural ecosystem in New Clark City.

“The signing of this MoU is a significant milestone in our endeavors to transform New Clark City into a smart, sustainable, and resilient metropolis. With this decarbonization program, we aim to position New Clark City as a model and benchmark for other cities in the Philippines — and even around the globe — that are striving to achieve a net-zero transition,” Bingcang said.

“This partnership between New Clark City and Danfoss will accelerate sustainable solutions and [foster] a better life for Filipinos,” Amb. Melbin said.

Danfoss is a Danish multinational company that helps its customers decarbonize through energy-efficient solutions. It offers the best-in-class technology and solutions to drive the green transition through energy efficiency, machine productivity, lower emissions and electrification.

“By offering a roadmap for green urban transition, it shows how cities can act as ambitious, inspirational, front-runners that showcase green technology and create attractive places to live and work... We, in Danfoss, together with the Danish embassy are happy to share our new technology in relation to energy efficiency to fulfill the New Clark City vision,” Almendrala said.

Under the MoU, Danfoss will share its technical expertise and knowledge on cost-effective decarbonization programs, as well as the latest carbon-neutral technologies.

Danfoss will also lead the technical assessments, feasibility studies and business case preparation for the program. More specifically, the study will focus on the potential of adopting smart store systems, embedding district cooling systems, and establishing a Sustainability Technology Center in New Clark City.

Earlier, the Royal Danish Embassy in Manila brought a Danish business delegation to New Clark City. During the reception for the visitors, Mellbin said the Danish government will help BCDA “optimize New Clark City for energy efficiency” by sharing their expertise in green solutions and innovations.