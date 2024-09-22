DAILY TRIBUNE IRL: BEST DRESSED WOMEN XXI

LOOK: DAILY TRIBUNE's Executive Director for Events and Promotion Chingkee Mangcucang stuns at the 2024 edition of Best Dressed Women of the Philippines held on Friday night, 20 September, at the Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig. The event was held in support of the Philippine Cancer Society, which received nearly P24 million donation last year.
This year's charity auction saw a glass sculpture by Ramon Orlina sell for P3 million and photographic art by Philip Dizon go for over P200,000.
DAILY TRIBUNE's Executive Director for Events and Promotion Chingkee Mangcucang at the 2024 edition of the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines charity gala.King Rodriguez
