Curbing food loss, waste to lessen global warming

One of the most overlooked contributors to climate change is food loss and waste.

Food loss occurs during harvest, handling, and storage before food reaches the retail level, while food waste happens when edible food is discarded by retailers or consumers. When food is wasted, all the resources used to produce, transport and store it — such as water, energy and labor — are also lost.

Each year, around 24 percent of all food produced for human consumption — approximately 1.95 billion tons — is either lost or wasted.

Food loss and waste contribute up to 10 percent of total anthropogenic (human-caused) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with an estimated 3.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent released into the atmosphere annually.

In Metro Manila alone, an estimated 2,175 tons of food scraps are thrown away daily.

When food waste ends up in landfills, it decomposes and releases methane, a GHG 28 times more potent than CO2 in trapping heat.

If food loss and waste were a country, it would rank third in GHG emissions, behind only China and the United States.

Addressing food loss and waste is crucial in the fight against climate change. Reducing food waste can substantially lower global GHG emissions. It is time to shift away from our hyper-consumerist mindset and embrace sustainability in our daily lives.

The solution begins at home and within our communities. Simple actions such as planning meals and creating shopping lists help avoid overbuying and ensure that food is used before it spoils. Stick to meal plans and find creative ways to use leftovers to minimize waste.