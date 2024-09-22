Comelec seeks PNP help over NorMin hotspots

Cagayan De Oro City — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Northern Mindanao has requested the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to provide security to its election officers during the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoCs) for the 2025 midterm elections.

Comelec regional director Atty. Renato Magbutay disclosed that the request is due to concerns in areas with peace and order issues that could potentially disrupt the CoC filing process.

While Magbutay did not specify the exact areas, the PNP previously recommended the inclusion of 21 areas in the region as “hotspots” due to security concerns.

Northern Mindanao is composed of the provinces of Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin and the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Ililgan, Ozamis, Oroquita, Valencia and Malaybalay.

“We have challenges in areas with peace and order problems, so we are requesting the PNP to provide security to our election officers to ensure a peaceful and orderly filing of certificates next month,” Magbutay said in a radio interview.

Earlier, the Comelec has temporarily suspended the holding of plebiscites, as well as Special Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (SKSE) for the rest of 2024 until next year via Comelec Resolution 11054.

In a previous statement, the poll body’s en banc decided to delay such electoral exercises to focus on the holding three electoral exercises in 2025 — the midterm elections and the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in May and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in December.

“The forthcoming year 2025 is referred to as a ‘Super Election Year’ since three elections are about to take place... after the 2025 NLE and 2025 BPE, the Commission shall immediately commence the preparations for the 2025 BSKE,” it said.

The seven-member Commission en banc ordered the temporary suspension of all plebiscites and SKSE starting 1 September 2024 until after the 1 December 2025 BSKE.

“The Commission En Banc, by virtue of the powers vested in it by the Constitution, the Omnibus Election Code, and other election laws, hereby resolves to suspend the conduct of SKSE until further notice,” the Resolution read.