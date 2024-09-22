Coca-Cola, MMDA name first awardees to inter-barangay PET bottle recycling contest

The country observes World Clean and Green Week every 17 to 23 September pursuant to Proclamation 244 issued in 1993. People can participate in the event not only by cleaning their backyard or surroundings but also by minimizing waste, choosing sustainable products and services, and conserving resources. They can also spread the word about environmental issues and inspire others to take action towards a healthier and more sustainable future.
For Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), their waste recovery and recycling campaigns, “Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo!” and “Recyclable Mo, Palit Grocery Ko,” respectively, were integrated into a collection competition in which participating barangays competed to collect the highest volume of clear PET plastic bottles of any brand, Coca-Cola glass bottles and crates.
CCBPI and MMDA announced last week the winners of the contest pitting 20 villages and ran from June to August 2024.
Barangay Pinagsama in Taguig City won first place, while Barangay Tejeros in Makati and Barangay Bayanan in Muntinlupa placed second and third, respectively.
CCBPI and MMDA awarded the top three barangays with resources to fund their community’s sustainability initiatives.
Barangay Pinagsama chairman Ma. Victoria Mortel said that working hand-in-hand was key to their first-place win.
“We dedicate our hard work and win to our whole community. It has truly been a team effort — our barangay staff and community members go out daily to collect recyclables, which helped us maintain cleanliness and prevent floods in our areas. As our first ever award, this serves as an important milestone that motivates us to continue and further enhance our waste segregation efforts,” Mortel said.
Beyond raising public awareness about the recyclability of clear PET plastic bottles and the importance of returning Coca-Cola glass bottles and crates, the contest harnesses the strong support and ingenuity of each participating community as they executed their own innovative strategies to support their collection efforts.
“We thank and congratulate all the winners and participating barangays for demonstrating the power of coming together for this meaningful cause. Their success drives us to do more as we remain steadfast in our dedication to enhancing waste management systems and fostering a greener future for Filipinos,” said Atty. Juan Lorenzo Tañada, vice president for corporate and regulatory affairs at CCBPI.
Coca-Cola also highlighted the strength of its partnership with the MMDA, with Tañada saying, “Our partnership with the MMDA has been instrumental in making bottle collection and recycling more accessible to communities. We look forward to pursuing more collaborations with the MMDA as we work together to create long-term solutions to address the country’s waste management challenge.
MMDA chairman Atty. Romando S. Artes expressed his optimism that the collaboration with CCBPI and the success of the contest will pave the way for more joint recycling projects from both organizations:
“The MMDA views this milestone with CCBPI as just the beginning of many more to come. What truly inspires us is the commitment to sustainability and community involvement exemplified by all barangays, which we should all strive to emulate in our move towards building cleaner communities throughout Metro Manila,” Artes said.
CCBPI’s national collection program, “Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo!” aims to collect clear PET plastic bottles and recyclable bottle packaging, regardless of brand. The goal is for all collected bottles to be brought to the PETValue Philippines, the country’s pioneering bottle-to-bottle recycling facility built through a partnership between CCBPI and Indorama Ventures. The recycling facility transforms post-consumer clear PET bottles into new food-grade recycled PET bottles, giving them limitless lives.
The program also seeks to promote the value of Coca-Cola’s returnable glass bottles, which are brought back to its manufacturing plants to be washed and reused through a process that equips the highest quality and sustainability standards.
With upcoming partnerships in both the public and private sectors, CCBPI continues to champion the importance of collective environmental responsibility among Filipinos, working together to achieve the beverage giant’s goal of a World Without Waste.
The partnership, built on the shared goal of increasing community engagement and public awareness of the impact of recycling, is expected to continue in the near future.