Coca-Cola, MMDA name first awardees to inter-barangay PET bottle recycling contest

The country observes World Clean and Green Week every 17 to 23 September pursuant to Proclamation 244 issued in 1993. People can participate in the event not only by cleaning their backyard or surroundings but also by minimizing waste, choosing sustainable products and services, and conserving resources. They can also spread the word about environmental issues and inspire others to take action towards a healthier and more sustainable future.

For Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), their waste recovery and recycling campaigns, “Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo!” and “Recyclable Mo, Palit Grocery Ko,” respectively, were integrated into a collection competition in which participating barangays competed to collect the highest volume of clear PET plastic bottles of any brand, Coca-Cola glass bottles and crates.

CCBPI and MMDA announced last week the winners of the contest pitting 20 villages and ran from June to August 2024.

Barangay Pinagsama in Taguig City won first place, while Barangay Tejeros in Makati and Barangay Bayanan in Muntinlupa placed second and third, respectively.

CCBPI and MMDA awarded the top three barangays with resources to fund their community’s sustainability initiatives.

Barangay Pinagsama chairman Ma. Victoria Mortel said that working hand-in-hand was key to their first-place win.

“We dedicate our hard work and win to our whole community. It has truly been a team effort — our barangay staff and community members go out daily to collect recyclables, which helped us maintain cleanliness and prevent floods in our areas. As our first ever award, this serves as an important milestone that motivates us to continue and further enhance our waste segregation efforts,” Mortel said.

Beyond raising public awareness about the recyclability of clear PET plastic bottles and the importance of returning Coca-Cola glass bottles and crates, the contest harnesses the strong support and ingenuity of each participating community as they executed their own innovative strategies to support their collection efforts.

“We thank and congratulate all the winners and participating barangays for demonstrating the power of coming together for this meaningful cause. Their success drives us to do more as we remain steadfast in our dedication to enhancing waste management systems and fostering a greener future for Filipinos,” said Atty. Juan Lorenzo Tañada, vice president for corporate and regulatory affairs at CCBPI.