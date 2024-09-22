Climate change, tourism and their interconnected impacts

The Philippines recently experienced severe effects from extreme weather events, including Tropical Storm “Enteng,” which caused widespread flooding in Metro Manila and Rizal province. It was the first time in years that some towns in the mountainous province experienced flooding of this magnitude.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration predicts the onset of La Niña by the last quarter of 2024, which will likely develop between October and December and persist through early 2025. This transition is expected to bring heavy rains, flooding and landslides. The weather agency forecasts at least six more tropical cyclones before the end of 2024.

The impact of these storms, such as super typhoon “Carina” last July, has been worsened by inadequate drainage infrastructure and excessive waste clogging waterways like canals and creeks, leading to severe flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Tourism establishments such as restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues were particularly affected, forcing early closures or temporary suspension of operations. Resort bookings, flights and ferry schedules were also canceled or delayed, further disrupting the tourism industry.

Tourism remains a key pillar of the Philippine economy. In 2023, the industry contributed 8.6 percent to the gross domestic product, with local and international tourism expenditures amounting to P3.36 trillion. The sector supported 6.21 million jobs and achieved a tourism direct gross value added of P2.09 trillion.

The Philippines is globally recognized for its nature-oriented tourism, particularly its sun, beach and island offerings. This is complemented by the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage, exemplified by its UNESCO World Heritage sites.

However, for the third consecutive year, the Philippines has been identified as the most at-risk country for extreme natural events and climate change in the World Risk Report 2024. This report, developed by the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict and the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security, assesses disaster risks based on exposure, vulnerability and societal coping and adaptive capacities. It placed the Philippines at the forefront of nations highly vulnerable to climate disasters.

The country regularly experiences extreme weather events that affect major tourist destinations. For instance, typhoon “Odette,” a Category 5 storm, struck Siargao on 16 December 2021, causing the loss of lives, homes and an estimated P20 billion ($388 million) in damages to properties and tourist sites. Post-typhoon studies by the Marine Environment and Resource Foundation revealed that Siargao’s marine protected areas saw coral cover drastically reduced from 50 percent to just 10 percent, and fish populations halved, particularly among commercially important species.

Many coastal areas in the Philippines remain highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, such as rising sea levels, storm surges and unpredictable weather patterns. These phenomena are already causing ecological and economic damage, including the degradation of coral reefs, vital for marine biodiversity and tourism. Coral bleaching events and shifting climate patterns are also affecting the appeal of beach destinations, altering travel preferences.

Apart from tropical cyclones, other extreme weather events such as droughts, which often cause forest fires, have disrupted tourism infrastructure and travel plans. These climate-induced disasters damage landscapes and pose safety risks to travelers.

During the peak of El Niño last April, authorities suspended trekking activities in many popular mountains, including Mount Apo, due to an increased risk of wildfires. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources closed the Mount Apo Natural Park as a precautionary measure to protect its ecosystems and visitors from potential forest fires, advising adventurers to reschedule their excursions.

It is not unusual for Mount Apo to be closed for contrasting reasons. Each year, the country’s highest peak is closed from June to August to allow its ecosystems to recuperate from human activity such as improper sanitation, waste disposal and vandalism. This annual closure is part of broader efforts to protect the mountain’s biodiversity and cultural significance. Mount Apo is revered by indigenous communities and is home to various endemic species, including the critically endangered Philippine eagle.

Tourism activities, while economically beneficial, can exacerbate environmental degradation, contributing to climate change. A controversy arose earlier this year when it was revealed that resorts had been built within the famed Chocolate Hills in Bohol, a UNESCO Global Geopark. The construction of resorts inside a protected natural monument raised concerns about the sustainability of tourism practices in these areas.

A more prominent example of tourism’s impact on the environment is Boracay. Over two decades, tourist numbers on the island increased annually, except in 1997, when arrivals dropped by 60 percent due to rising coliform bacteria levels caused by poor sewage systems. The government eventually implemented measures to address the issue, but by 2017, Boracay faced another crisis due to unchecked growth, poor waste management, and inadequate sewage systems. The island was temporarily closed for six months for rehabilitation.

Boracay also encountered other environmental challenges, particularly in preserving its coral reefs. A 2010 to 2015 study supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency showed that unregulated tourism activities, such as snorkeling and diving in coral-rich areas, further contributed to coral damage. The island’s talcum-like white sands, crucial for beach preservation, are also at risk due to coral reef decline.

The government has undertaken the crucial task of rehabilitating Boracay, focusing on cleaning its sewage system and exploring waste-to-energy solutions. Environmental resilience efforts include increasing mangrove cover, restoring coral reefs and protecting seagrass beds.

Beyond Boracay, this approach should be replicated throughout the country. Ecologically sensitive areas such as Palawan, Bohol and Siargao face similar pressures from tourism. Unchecked tourism activities lead to waste accumulation, polluted beaches and damaged marine ecosystems — issues our coastal tourism sites can no longer ignore if we are to secure environmental stability and manage their carrying capacities. The immediate economic benefits should not overshadow or come at the expense of long-term environmental health of these precious destinations.

The national government and local government units must continue enforcing laws on waste management, water quality, and land use to prevent further degradation. We must encourage self-compliance between and among stakeholders, promoting shared responsibility in protecting our environment. By fostering a culture of voluntary compliance, we can build partnerships grounded in mutual accountability, ensuring that everyone plays an active role in preserving our natural resources.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has articulated his vision and priorities for a climate-smart and climate-resilient Philippines. Through a whole-of-government approach, combined with active participation from local communities and private stakeholders, we can work together to ensure that tourism development does not worsen the effects of climate change and bring ourselves closer to realizing a sustainable and resilient future.

The experiences of Boracay and Mt. Apo are more than just stories of recovery. They offer important insights and critical lessons on the need for proactive measures to protect the country’s natural resources. While balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability is challenging, it is crucial to preserve the Philippines’ rich biodiversity, natural wonders, and the livelihoods of millions who depend on them.