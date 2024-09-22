‘Chingu Kita’: 75 years of friendship

In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Friendship between Korea and the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines proudly presents the 2024 Korean Film Festival, titled Chingu Kita, which translates to “you are my friend.”

This year’s festival, with its friendship theme, showcases five compelling films exploring the many facets of friendship. From 27 to 29 September, the free screenings will be held at SM Mall of Asia, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Davao.

The festival lineup includes the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards’ Best Film, Smugglers (2023), an action-packed tale of trust and survival; Love Reset (2023), a heartwarming comedy that redefines love and companionship; Picnic (2024), a touching short film about childhood friendship and adventure; Our Season (2023), a moving story about the bonds of friendship and family; and Inseparable Bros (2019), a film that portrays the unbreakable connection between two brothers. Each film brings a unique perspective on the power of friendship.