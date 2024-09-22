‘Chingu Kita’: 75 years of friendship

In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Friendship between Korea and the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines proudly presents the 2024 Korean Film Festival, titled Chingu Kita, which translates to “you are my friend.”
This year’s festival, with its friendship theme, showcases five compelling films exploring the many facets of friendship. From 27 to 29 September, the free screenings will be held at SM Mall of Asia, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Davao.
The festival lineup includes the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards’ Best Film, Smugglers (2023), an action-packed tale of trust and survival; Love Reset (2023), a heartwarming comedy that redefines love and companionship; Picnic (2024), a touching short film about childhood friendship and adventure; Our Season (2023), a moving story about the bonds of friendship and family; and Inseparable Bros (2019), a film that portrays the unbreakable connection between two brothers. Each film brings a unique perspective on the power of friendship.
This year’s KFF aims to expand its reach and accessibility among Filipinos and aspiring filmmakers as we also launch the pocket event, “Meet the Chingus!” where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with two prominent figures in Korean cinema.
Lee Yun Kyung, the director of Contents Research Bureau, Korea Culture & Tourism Institute and Son Seung-Hyun, chief executive officer of West World, a visual effects company known for its work on popular projects such as Queen of Tears (2024), Smugglers (2023), and Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), will give talks and share insights into their careers and the Korean film industry.
The 2024 Korean Film Festival is made possible through the support of the Korean Film Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, SM Cinema and the University of the Philippines Film Institute.