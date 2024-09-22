Central Visayas workers benefit from TUPAD

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DoLE-7) revealed that 162,580 workers benefited from Tulong Panghanapbuhay SA Ating Displaced/ Disadvantaged Workers or TUPAD.

DoLE-7 assistant regional director Emmanuel Ferrer disclosed that the amount disbursed for these workers reached P768,398,817 as of 30 August 2024.

He cited 517,242 beneficiaries received the amount of P2,412,009,796 from July 2022 to June 2024.

He expects more beneficiaries in this last quarter of the year.

Aside from TUPAD, the Department has the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Programme (DILP) which are both under the DoLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program.

The Labor department’s services include Employment Facilitation like Public Employment System and Job Fair.

Thirdly, the Inspection task among companies and the Technical Advisory Visit and the Single Entry Approach or SENA.

Ferrer disclosed that as of June 2024, the SENA settlement rate was 95.2 percent.

From January to June 2024, the number of settled SENA cases reached 1,174 and 1,000 workers benefited which amounted to P29,195,337.

On the Labor Inspection Program, from January to June 2024, there were 2,228 business establishments that were inspected.