Bon breaks barriers

In a male-dominated military world, Filipino women are taking crucial posts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), breaking barriers between genders in performing combat positions and leadership roles.

These military women have demonstrated exceptional resilience in steering physical demands and social dynamics within the AFP.

One of them is Colonel Ma. Consuelo Nunag-Castillo, known by many as “Bon.” She was named as the first female spokesperson and the first woman to lead the Public Affairs Office of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Bon was born and raised in Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City. She entered College of the Holy Spirit of Tarlac (CHST) from pre-school to high school, which was an all-girl school run by nuns at that time.

Bon finished grade school in the CHST Elementary Department with a 3rd honor award in 1987 and was the CHST’s high school valedictorian in 1991.

After graduating from elementary and high school with flying colors, Bon decided to pursue a pre-medical course at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City.

She took up a Bachelor of Science in Psychology for two years. In 1993, Bon took another life path when she realized her heart skipped a beat for a different inner urge — entering into military service.

Bon figured out having a new sense of purpose when she applied for cadet training at the premier Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Baguio City.

Bon joins ranks

She shared becoming a military officer was not her first choice, only when was encouraged by her father to apply for the PMA and passed the entrance examination.

“Initially, I was influenced by my father. I was bent on pursuing a medical career when I was encouraged by my father to apply in PMA… it was his dream, but fate led him to a different career as an Engineer,” she said.

Eventually, Bon was enticed by the PMA’s full scholarship grant. So, she took the opportunity as she was not enjoying any scholarship due to the then-UP’s socialized tuition scheme.

During her career as a young pilot, Bon shared there were countless times that she thought she wouldn’t make it to the military organization.

“There were countless times that exit opportunities came and tempted me,” she said, thinking that there were greener opportunities outside the military.

There was a time in her life when she was tempted to apply as a flight attendant in an international airline and almost got the opportunity.

“After going through stringent screening, among hundreds of applicants, I was accepted for the job, but unfortunately, it required me to fly out immediately for training overseas, so I had to turn down the offer because it would take a long time to process my resignation from the military,” she narrated.

Also, she almost gave up her military career after experiencing difficulty in juggling the demands of her family and the organization.

But, thanked God! Bon had the “best and most reliable support system” from her family and friends who backed her up during challenging times.

Indeed, Bon was meant to become a notable military officer as of her today.

Establishing firsts

Believing that military service is her new calling, Bon started to create her “firsts” in Philippine history.

She was one of the first female cadets to be accepted into PMA in 1993.

In 1997, Bon completed the training as one of the seven pioneering female graduates in her PMA class.

She was ranked seventh out of 136 male and female graduates of “Kalasag Lahi Class of 1997” in the PMA.

Making her name in the military organization, Bon became the first female Huey pilot of the PAF’s 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing — a “macho” air force unit responsible for conducting combat support helicopter operations using UH-1H “Huey” helicopter.

As the PAF’s first female Huey pilot, Bon stood firm against all odds, including stereotyping, gender barriers, and operating in challenging deployment conditions.

Like any other military official, Bon faced many challenges she thought would cut her military career path.

“Honestly, I entered the Academy, not realizing what I was getting into. Warshocked ako… hindi ko alam na mahirap pala ang training. Akala ko, parang college lang na may konting pamarcha-marcha. There was no day I didn’t think of resigning,” she recalled.

Instead of giving up, Bon fostered resilience and confidence in handling recurring issues about her career and then pushed through her path in the military organization.

“Eventually, everything about the military grew on me. As years passed, I began to enjoy it, especially when I started flying as a young officer.”

For almost eight years as Huey pilot, Bon has been part of the combat support missions in different parts of the country particularly in the critical areas of Mindanao, including in Jolo, Sulu and the provinces of Basilan, Cotabato and Maguindanao.

Bon also served as a female pilot in various operations, supporting the AFP’s anti-insurgency and anti-terrorism missions, within Luzon and Visayas areas.

Eventually, Bon gained flying time and experience, making her the first Flight Commander in the PAF, leading flight missions for multiple aircraft.

In 2004, Bon — who was then a captain — became a Pilot-in-Command to lead the first UH-1H helicopter flight mission with an all-female crew operating in Mindanao.

In August 2010, Bon was named the first Filipina military pilot to be trained in the Bell 412 presidential helicopter, a PAF aircraft assigned to the Philippine President.

On 9 April 2012, Bon made her first presidential flight with former President Benigno Simeon “Ninoy” C. Aquino III, making her the first female military pilot to have flown a Philippine president.

“I got to visit almost all places across the country, and flew different types of missions. It’s a noble career that enables me to serve others. I found my deep purpose here, it is one of the reasons I chose to stay until now.”

Bon did not stop making her firsts when she decided to pursue more opportunities in the military organization, with excellence.

She graduated at the top in the military’s Basic Officer Course and the Air Intelligence Course, respectively.

Also, Bon was the first ever Filipina Air Force officer to be sent to Maxwell Air Force Base Alabama in the United States as well as to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas to study for the Squadron Officer Course and Basic Instructor Course, respectively.

Bon has completed a Master in Management Major in Public Administration at Philippine Christian University; and Master in Public Administration Major in Development and Security at the Development Academy of the Philippines; and a Master in Business Administration at Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

Masculinity knows no gender!

Who would have thought a woman would make it through the odds in a male-dominated organization?

Bon has just proven that her femininity can keep up with men in any profession.

Truly, masculinity knows no gender when desires and passion bring a woman to her current position.

One of her colleagues said: “She is a testament to the resiliency and courage of modern Filipino women in taking on traditional and non-traditional roles in society.”

After she accomplished her flying duties for the PAF, Bon found another sense of purpose when became one of the faces of the AFP today.

She held different command and staff positions in the areas of personnel, operations, civil-military operations (CMO), and training and reservist affairs.

Prior to becoming the PAF’s first female spokesperson, Bon served as the Commanding officer of the 1st Air Reserve Center for the National Capital Region.

In May 2020, Bon was designated as the Department of National Defense’s (DND) Deputy Senior Military Assistant to the Office of the Undersecretary for Special Concerns and the Office of the Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning.

“In all the units I have been assigned to, I always make sure to leave it a better place than I found it,” she said.

And now, Bon partakes in the AFPs’ regular press briefing being held at the General Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City every Tuesday.

Despite her busy schedules in the AFP, Bon sees to it that she can still balance work and juggle family life amid the demands of her career.

Bon is married to Colonel Charles DZ Castillo, also a Philippine Army officer and a member of PMA Class 1995. They have three children: Samantha, 18; Cyrus, 14; and Sofia, 11.

She admitted that striking a good balance between her family and career remains the biggest challenge for her.

But she always endures becoming a “strong military, a wife, a mother, a combat and presidential helicopter pilot and the PAF’s spokesperson” at the same time.

Bon believes that anyone can choose to embrace difficulties “as opportunities to improve oneself” and spread positivity for others’ gains.

“Grow where you are planted, and enable others around you to grow and thrive with you… This belief recognizes that life is often unpredictable and presents challenges beyond our control,” she said.

Bon said she is inspired to pursue whatever her calling is for the people she loves and in God’s will.

“These have been and always will be my inspiration and guide, influencing my past, present, and future.”

Women flying high

As the PAF’s first female spokesperson, Bon is standing proud behind more women like her, taking seats in almost all its flying units of the country’s evolving air force.

“Right now, the Philippine Air Force has really evolved, particularly in women empowerment. We have female pilots in almost all PAF flying units, and they all have admirable achievements,” she said.

Bon is standing behind the 140 female pilots in the PAF, who could be the next relevant military officers.

“As a woman in the military or in any other field — dominated by men — we can always find our place to grow and thrive,” she said.

Bon has only one take in life as a military woman — that is urging people to become “deserving of positions and opportunities based on merits and competence and not merely based on gender.”

“Let us continue to believe in ourselves and continuously work towards self-improvement and in the process, allow others to grow with us. Above all, no matter what we do, let us strive to be happy.”