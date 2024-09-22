BI agents intercept wanted Koreans

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday reported the arrest of two South Korean nationals wanted by their government in separate operations recently.

Reports from the BI-Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) disclosed that its operatives apprehended Nam Sundong in Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City and Lee Hyunhak along Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Clark, Pampanga.

Nam is alleged to be wanted in South Korea for operating gambling establishments in violation of the country’s legal code.

An Interpol red alert was issued against him following an arrest warrant issued by the Ulsan District Court in 2023.

Meantime, Lee is wanted for drug smuggling after reportedly conspiring to import 480.85 grams of methamphetamine to Korea. The smuggled drugs amounted to 500,000 Korean Won, or more than P208,000.

BI operatives said that an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him earlier this month following an arrest warrant issued by the Busan District Court.

The Korean government has canceled the passports of both individuals and will remain detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, until their deportation.