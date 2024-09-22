Behind the scenes of ‘Request Sa Radyo’

After a five-year absence from the Philippine scene, Tony-nominated producer and director Garcia, best-known for founding the prolific stage company Atlantis Productions and Atlantis Theatricals, makes his awaited homecoming. He shares, “Like all shows I direct, the approach has always been to work with the actors and the creatives to tell the story as authentically as possible. My goal is to understand what an audience connects with and to unearth that. Theater is about the performers and the audience having a dialogue. And my approach has always been to ensure that the audience is included in that conversation.”

Garcia, Salonga and de Leon took to the source material to unpack the myriad of complicated feelings present in most overseas workers. Garcia loops us in behind the scenes of the rehearsals, “It was very unique to prepare for this show cause it’s not text-based. It was all about discovering the tasks the character sets out to do for the evening and working with each actor to make it all feel organic. The play’s author said, ‘Great human struggles are played out in silence and in the inability to express oneself.’ We wanted to make sure we honored that.”

Working with two of the country’s top performers, Garcia intimates, “They are each giving extremely rich and layered performances. Even though they are performing the same show, how they approach it is so different that it almost feels like there are two completely different shows. It’s very exciting to work with both and help them shape the story in a way that’s honest to each of them.”

He continues, “This show unpacks a lot in 70 minutes. We see the struggles of loneliness and isolation that our OFW workers go through. We see human struggle, which is what great theater has always shown us. We also get to see the theatrical form used in a very unique way.”