BBM to ink Seafarers’ Magna Carta

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers today in a bid to ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who was part of the Senate contingent on the bicameral conference meeting for the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, thanked Marcos for his support for the proposed measure.

“More or less half a million Filipino seafarers will benefit from this law,” Escudero said in a statement. “This law ensures that no Filipino seafarer will be neglected if something happens to them while they are performing their duties, whether legal or medical.”

According to Escudero, Filipino seafarers are “an indispensable part of the operations of the international maritime industry,” noting that they represent a quarter of all the officers and crew on board the world’s ships.

“They keep the world’s fleet of ships afloat. It is only proper that they are accorded all the rights and protection under the law,” he said.

Under the Magna Carta, seafarers will have the right to just terms and conditions of work, self-organization, collective bargaining, educational advancement and training at reasonable and affordable costs, information, and the right against discrimination.

It also provides them the right to safe passage and safe travel, consultation, free legal representation, immediate medical attention, access to communication, record of employment or certificate of employment, fair treatment in the event of a maritime accident.

The law also enumerates the duties of a seafarer, such as complying with and observing the terms and conditions of the employment contract and being diligent in the performance of duties relating to the ship.

“Like regular employees of a company, it is also necessary that the rights of every seafarer, whether they are a captain or a deck hand, are clearly and strictly enforced. In fact, the challenges faced by our seafarers are even heavier, and their lives are often in danger. That’s why this law is so important to ensure that they have adequate protection,” Escudero said.