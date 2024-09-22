Back to English

One can see the striking difference in confidence levels in speaking English between students from highly urbanized cities and those in less urban areas. Many “promdi” (from the province) students find expressing themselves in a foreign language challenging, especially when it comes to sounding right. Accent is always a giveaway.

The K-12 program in the Philippines uses both English and Filipino as mediums of instruction. English is the primary language of instruction for subjects such as science, mathematics and technology. Filipino is used for subjects like Araling Panlipunan (Social Studies) and Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao (Character Education). By using the bilingual approach, students develop proficiency in both languages while ensuring a solid foundation in various subject areas.

English proficiency offers potential economic and professional advantages. It can enhance the quality of education and enable Filipino students to compete globally. It is the language used in international business, science and technology. It is necessary to access global knowledge, participate in international exchanges and pursue advanced education and career opportunities.

Many Asian countries have adopted English, and many more embrace it to communicate in business and facilitate economic growth. However, even with the K-12 curriculum, educators in the provinces have allowed students to use their local dialect as a medium of instruction as they struggle to speak English and Filipino.

Opponents of the English idea argue that using English as a medium of instruction could lead to neglecting the Filipino language and culture.

They stress the importance of preserving and promoting the use of Filipino languages in educational settings to uphold national identity and heritage. They argue that many students may need help grasping complex concepts in math and science if taught in a language other than their first language.

Using English as the sole medium of instruction has always been an issue in the academe. Using local dialects is a way of communicating within the community, preserving heritage and facilitating communication within specific regions. Still, once students leave their comfort zones, the dialect could limit their access to a broader range of academic and professional resources in languages such as English. It may challenge preparing students for wider communication and educational opportunities outside their immediate environment.

We should prioritize English as the medium of instruction and recommit to learning and applying grammar rules without degrading our local dialects.

Today’s generations are incredibly gifted at quickly adapting to new technologies and digital media. As a powerful communication tool, the Internet has helped students navigate effectively in a digital environment and better understand the complexities of the modern world.

Reverting to English as the primary language of instruction in the Philippines can enhance students’ global preparedness for international opportunities and careers. Gaining proficiency in other languages spoken in different countries can broaden one’s skill set without compromising cultural heritage and national identity.

True nationalism is not expressed through spoken words; it emanates from the depths of one’s heart and soul. Reverting to the English language is like an unexpected plot twist in a movie.

The scriptwriter changes the language when the actors think they know the script. It’s like being trapped on a language rollercoaster — some of us are ready to ride the linguistic loops, and others hope not to get lost in translation.

But maybe brushing up on our English skills is not all bad; with our enhanced fluency, we can impress our teachers, bosses, business associates, and the world in general.

Alright, “shimenet” (she may not) is cool, but it is downright embarrassing and even deadly in words speak.

