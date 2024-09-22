A MILLION IN A MONTH: China’s EV industry grows by leaps and bounds, sets new record sales

China’s electric vehicle (EV) sales have seen remarkable growth, surging by 33 percent compared to the previous year.

Notably, the country achieved a historic milestone in August 2024, becoming the first nation ever to record over 1 million EV sales in a single month.

This impressive total encompasses both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

According to a report from Rho Motion, a London-based research firm, the demand for EVs in China has remained robust, with a staggering 9.8 million battery-powered vehicles sold so far in 2024.

This marks a significant 20 percent increase year-to-date as of August, reflecting the country's strong commitment to electric mobility.