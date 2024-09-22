A MILLION IN A MONTH: China’s EV industry grows by leaps and bounds, sets new record sales

China’s electric vehicle (EV) sales have seen remarkable growth, surging by 33 percent compared to the previous year.
Notably, the country achieved a historic milestone in August 2024, becoming the first nation ever to record over 1 million EV sales in a single month.
This impressive total encompasses both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
According to a report from Rho Motion, a London-based research firm, the demand for EVs in China has remained robust, with a staggering 9.8 million battery-powered vehicles sold so far in 2024.
This marks a significant 20 percent increase year-to-date as of August, reflecting the country’s strong commitment to electric mobility.China
These soaring sales figures in China stand in stark contrast to the situation in Europe, where EV sales have recently declined.
The electric vehicle market within the European Union and the UK has experienced a four percent drop, a trend attributed primarily to the cessation of subsidies in Germany and the introduction of tariffs on Chinese-made EVs entering the European market.
Charles Lester, data manager at Rho Motion, expressed optimism about China’s continued success in the EV sector.
He said: “China surpassing one million EV sales in a month is just the beginning. We anticipate that this milestone will be reached multiple times before the end of the year, possibly every month.”
With such promising projections, it’s clear that China is leading the global charge in the transition to electric vehicles.