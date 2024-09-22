408 villagers get free medical care from Prime Infra Foundation

Hundreds of residents from Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City received free medical care during Prime Infrastructure Foundation Inc.’s (PIFI) “Healthy and Resilient Communities” medical mission.

PIFI is the corporate social arm of Prime Infra, which has operations in Cebu City through its waste management unit, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS Cebu). With the theme “Tabang ug Pag-amuma: Alang sa Himsong nga Kaugmaon (Support and Stewardship: Toward a Healthier Future),” the medical mission benefited a total of 408 individuals from various sitios of the upland village, which hosts PWS Cebu’s materials recovery facility (MRF).

Residents from the neighboring barangay of Panoypoy also received assistance during the medical mission.

The medical mission was conducted by PIFI and PWS Cebu in partnership with the Binaliw local government and barangay health workers (BHW) led by Barangay Captain Viviane Ruste, with assistance from health practitioners from the Southwestern University, PHINMA, the Health Service unit of the regional Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Cebu City Health Office.

“This medical mission exceeded those conducted here by other groups in the past. The turnout today was greater than we expected,” said BHW Niña Rıza Igot.

The integrated medical team provided medical, dental and optical services to residents, who expressed gratitude not only for the free services but also for the meals thoughtfully provided while they awaited their turn for care.

Residents from the farthest sitios, Mansawa, Sta. Ana and Agpasan, also expressed their appreciation for the shuttle services that transported them to and from the venue in Binaliw proper.

The medical mission did not only provide essential healthcare services but also strengthened the bond between the Foundation, the partner institutions and the community.

“The medical mission is one of the many programs that we implement to support healthy communities here in Cebu. Combined with our education and environmental programs, health and wellness allow us to fulfill our purpose to make better lives and resilient economies through critical infrastructure,” said PIFI executive director Dave Jesus Devilles.

PIFI also provided medical kits to all sitios in Binaliw and to the PNP stationed in the area, while any surplus medicines were earmarked for donation to the PNP health services unit.