38 high-powered firearms surrendered

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Municipal government officials from five towns in Maguindanao del Sur have surrendered 38 unlicensed high-powered firearms to the 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion.

Lt. Col. Udgie Villan, commander of the 33rd IB, reported that officials from Shariff Aguak, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Sultan sa Barongis, Mamasapano and Radjah Buayan turned over the firearms on Friday.

Villan said the collaboration between his company commanders and municipal officials aimed to dismantle the proliferation of unlicensed weapons in the region.

Among the surrendered weapons were four rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), three mortars, three M203 Grenade Launchers, one M79 Grenade Launcher, one carbine, five Cal. 38 Submachine guns (SMGs), five 9mm Uzi SMGs, four 9mm SMGs, four Cal. 45 pistols, three 9mm KG9 SMGs, two 9mm Engram SMGs, two 12 Gauge Shotguns and one Cal. 45 Engram SMG.

The recovered firearms were presented to Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade Commander, and witnessed by local government officials and barangay captains.

“The main objective of the Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program (MCSSP) is to support and strengthen the campaign against loose firearms, to ensure a peaceful and orderly 2025 elections,” Pangcog said.

Joint Task Force-Central Commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete praised the joint efforts of the military, local leaders and residents in promoting a peaceful community.