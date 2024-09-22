2 Vietnamese, Pinoy nabbed for medical malpractice

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two Vietnamese nationals and a Filipino for allegedly engaging in medical malpractice.

The NBI-Special Task Force (STF) identified the suspects as Phan Thuy Tien, also known as “Dr. Kim Trang,” Thoung Al alias “Dr. Nikki Nguyen,” and Medzar Jaafar.

They were immediately brought before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Makati City for violations of Republic Act 2382, or the Medical Act of 1959, and Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended.

Reports said that the NBI launched an investigation after receiving a complaint alleging medical malpractice by the suspects.

Upon verification with the Professional Regulation Commission, it was determined that the suspects were not licensed physicians, nurses, or medical technologists in the Philippines.

The STF operatives conducted a raid on Venus Beauty Academy in Makati City, where the suspects were allegedly operating. During the operation, Vietnamese medicines and medical equipment were seized.