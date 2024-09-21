Walkathon marks Valenzuela Boardwalk opening

A new recreational space for all walks of life opened in Valenzuela City on Saturday. The Valenzuela Boardwalk, a 1.3-kilometer-long floodwall with a linear park and bike trail, spans barangays Coloong, Tagalag and Wawang Pulo.

The city also launched its first walkathon with senior citizens and a go-karting activity for kids. The boardwalk is the latest addition to the city’s livable spaces designed for long runs, health walks and cycling activities.

Originally built as a flood control dike to regulate water flow between the barangays and Meycauayan, the boardwalk has developed into a secured recreational area for pedestrian activities.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian, Tiffany Gatchalian and family, Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, and the City Council led the blessing and inauguration of the Valenzuela Boardwalk.

They also marked the launch of the “1st Valenzuela Walkathon,” a fun walk featuring about 200 Valenzuelano senior citizens from OSCA-Alliance of Senior Citizens.

Prior to the event, organizers ensured that the elderly participants were fit for a long walk with no serious health conditions.

The senior citizens walked 600 meters, a portion of the boardwalk, to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical activity among the elderly.

The event included water stations, medical staff, and rescue teams to ensure safety. The walkathon concluded with awards for the champion, first to third runners-up, and recognition for the oldest participants.

A free go-karting activity for children ages 4 to 7 was also held on the other half of the boardwalk and will run until tomorrow. Ten go-karts were sponsored by Pedway Go Kart Rental.

In his message, Mayor Gatchalian emphasized that the boardwalk serves as both a recreational space and a flood-control initiative. “This boardwalk is not just a leisure spot, but also a protection for our barangays,” he said.