UST, Ateneo make thrilling escapes

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Ateneo de Manila secured narrow wins to earn a share of second place in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 Junior High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tiger Cubs narrowly edged out inaugural champions National University Nazareth School (NUNS), 84-83, while the Blue Eagles staved off an upset bid from Adamson University, 79-73, to improve to 3-1.

For UST, it was a great escape.

The Tiger Cubs held an 84-77 lead with 2:13 remaining, but the trio of Chester Tulabut, Yujin Peña and Zui Urea sparked a rally that trimmed the lead to just 83-84 with 28.9 seconds left.

With NUNS still three fouls away from the penalty, UST was able to waste valuable time, but the game remained in the balance when Andwele Cabañero missed two crucial free throws with just 2.4 seconds left.

NUNS had one last chance to win the game.

Off a timeout, Urea found Tulabut, but his final attempt fell short as the buzzer sounded.

“It didn’t end up the way we wanted it, but fortunately, we still won by one point,” Tiger Cubs head coach Noli Mejos said.

UST’s victory was fueled by standout performances from Cabañero and Jhon Canapi, who both scored 22 points, with Canapi also adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Dustin Bathan, a transferee from San Beda-Rizal, also shone with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Ateneo appeared to be cruising to victory with a 77-56 lead and just 5:53 left in the final quarter.

However, the Baby Falcons mounted a furious 17-2 run, closing the gap and threatening to pull off a comeback.

Despite the late surge, the Blue Eagles held their composure and managed to secure the win.

Sky Jazul, the son of 14-year Philippine Basketball Association veteran RJ Jazul, led Ateneo with 19 points, while 15-year-old guard Zane Kallos flirted with a triple-double, contributing 18 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

YJ Lacsamana, a 6-foot-4 forward from Cainta, Rizal, also delivered for Ateneo with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Domeng Ngo added 13 points to complete the Blue Eagles’ balanced effort.