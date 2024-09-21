US congresswoman slams cartoon of her next to exploding pager

A Palestinian-American member of US Congress on Friday condemned a cartoon published in a conservative magazine that depicted her next to an exploding pager.

The cartoon, published Thursday in the National Review, referred to a wave of exploding communication devices this week in Lebanon.

The blasts that killed at least 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday targeted pagers and walkie-talkies used by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which blamed Israel for the attacks.

"Our community is already in so much pain right now," Rashida Tlaib, a Democratic representative from the state of Michigan, wrote on X.

She added: "This racism will incite more hate + violence against our Arab & Muslim communities, and it makes everyone less safe. It's disgraceful that the media continues to normalize this racism."