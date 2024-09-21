Trinity of fury

As Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes registered quakes and tremors in the last 24 hours, a rockfall event was recorded in Mayon Volcano in Albay Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Based on its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Mayon Volcano also emitted moderate amount of plume that drifted northeast and east-northeast.

The volcano also had a faint crater glow that was only visible through the use of a telescope.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1 due to low-level unrest.

State volcanologists reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone of Mayon Volcano is not allowed. Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is likewise prohibited.

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides or avalanches, as well as lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall may also occur in the area.

Six of the tremors logged in Taal lasted over one hour, according to state volcanologists.

Taal emitted 8,223 of sulfur dioxide on 18 September while upwelling of hot volcanic fluids were observed in its Main Crater Lake.

It had a 900-meter “weak” plume which drifted northeast.

The Phivolcs reported the absence of “vog,” or volcanic smog, during the latest observation period.

However, sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may pose serious health and safety risks.

Strictly prohibited

Entry into the Taal Volcano Island, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains strictly prohibited. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.

Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, Phivolcs said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.

Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1 or low level or unrest.

Meanwhile, Kanlaon posted 25 volcanic quakes and spewed a total of 10,228 tonnes of sulfur dioxide.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated. It had a 300-meter tall plume described as a “voluminous emission” which drifted northeast and east-northeast.

On Friday, Phivolcs said a massive eruption similar to what happened in 3 June could occur at Kanlaon.

State volcanologists earlier noted an increased seismic activity at the volcano last 9 September, three months after it erupted.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2 due to its increasing unrest, indicating there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruptions, according to Phivolcs.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano is restricted.