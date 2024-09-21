Teacher’s marks

American actress Alicia Silverstone stirred social media lately with a video post showing her biting on a strange fruit or vegetable that she picked off a plant while strolling in England.

“OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” she told her TikTok followers, Fox News reports. “I just bit into it because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.”

The star of the movie “Clueless” asked her followers to help identify the mystery plant.

One TikTok follower who seemed to be familiar with the fruit commented that it was a toxic Jerusalem Cherry, adding, “WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!,” according to Fox News.

The Queensland Poisons Information Center said on its website that all parts of the Jerusalem Cherry tree are poisonous, “especially the unripe fruits.” Eating it may cause “fever, sweating, vomiting, stomach pain, headache and increased heart rate,” the QPIC added.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, a male teacher at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School (DVRMNHS) became controversial for his unusual taste inside the classroom.

The MAPEH teacher had asked a 17-year-old male student to lift up his shirt so he could see his abs, according to GMA Regional TV Balitang Bisdak. When the boy lifted his shirt, the teacher bit him in the back that left a bite mark.

When the boy’s father learned what happened to his son, he filed a complaint with the local police.

The teacher again asked another student, 14, to lift his shirt and show his abs. When the boy obliged, the teacher bit him in the arm. The boy’s mother filed a complaint against the teacher before the barangay office.

DVRMNHS reported the incidents to the Cebu City Department of Education Division. The regional director of DepEd Central Visayas said its legal department was taking action against the “biting” teacher, according to GMA News.