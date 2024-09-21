Photos

SUNKEN CEMETERY THROUGH SNORKELING

Popet Castellano, 51, a seasoned snorkeling guide, accompanied a tourist on an exploration of the historic Sunken Cemetery in Camiguin Island on 21 September 2024. This unique underwater landmark is the result of a volcanic eruption in the late 19th century, which caused parts of the island, including the cemetery, to sink below sea level. Over time, the submerged gravestones and structures have become a popular destination for snorkelers and divers, drawn to the eerie beauty of the underwater graveyard.