Photos

SUNKEN CEMETERY THROUGH SNORKELING

Popet Castellano, 51, a seasoned snorkeling guide, accompanied a tourist on an exploration of the historic Sunken Cemetery in Camiguin Island on 21 September 2024. This unique underwater landmark is the result of a volcanic eruption in the late 19th century, which caused parts of the island, including the cemetery, to sink below sea level. Over time, the submerged gravestones and structures have become a popular destination for snorkelers and divers, drawn to the eerie beauty of the underwater graveyard.
The Sunken Cemetery is marked by a large cross that rises above the water, serving as a memorial to those buried beneath the sea. It has since become one of Camiguin's most iconic landmarks, blending history, natural beauty, and mystery.
The Sunken Cemetery is marked by a large cross that rises above the water, serving as a memorial to those buried beneath the sea. It has since become one of Camiguin's most iconic landmarks, blending history, natural beauty, and mystery.YUMMIE DINGDING
Published on
A boatman transporting tourists to the large cross of the Sunken Cemetery on 21 September 2024.
A boatman transporting tourists to the large cross of the Sunken Cemetery on 21 September 2024.YUMMIE DINGDING
Raymart Dahang, a native of Camiguin, has made being a bangkero a living, transporting tourists to the large cross of the Sunken Cemetery.
Raymart Dahang, a native of Camiguin, has made being a bangkero a living, transporting tourists to the large cross of the Sunken Cemetery.YUMMIE DINGDING
Corals at the Sunken Cemetery in Camiguin.
Corals at the Sunken Cemetery in Camiguin. YUMMIE DINGDING
YUMMIE DINGDING
YUMMIE DINGDING
Corals at the Sunken Cemetery in Camiguin.
Corals at the Sunken Cemetery in Camiguin.YUMMIE DINGDING
Photographer's Pick
Snorkeling
Camiguin Island
Sunken Cemetery

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph