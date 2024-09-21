Shun ‘gutter politics,’ Bato urges PDP members

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has urged members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) to focus on the party’s goals to deliver public services instead of engaging in “gutter politics.”

Dela Rosa made his encouraging statement during the PDP’s national assembly held at a resort in Davao City over the weekend.

“Just in case we move forward in 2025, let’s show them that we ran and became politicians to provide services and work effectively, not to destroy others. That’s all we desire,” Dela Rosa told the PDP members.

Dela Rosa urged the PDP members to help each other in pushing the party’s mission in public service.

“Let’s demonstrate how our party, the PDP, provides public services. We shouldn’t engage in gutter politics,” he said.

During the assembly presided over by PDP president Robinhood Padilla and attended by party officials, local leaders and various stakeholders led by former President Rodrigo Duterte, the party also announced its initial list of senatorial candidates.

Also in attendance were former party president Al Cusi, Davao Mayor Baste Duterte and Cebu Mayor Michael Rama, among others.

Dela Rosa and fellow Senator Lawrence “Bong” Go are seeking reelection with actor Philip Salvador joining them in the ticket.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for discussions on policy initiatives aimed at addressing pressing issues in the country.

Dela Rosa encouraged party members to present innovative solutions that resonate with the needs of their constituents. “As we prepare for 2025, let’s show the people that we ran and became politicians to serve and make a positive impact, not to tear others down,” he stated.

Party leaders highlighted the necessity of collaboration among members to create a solid platform for the upcoming elections. They emphasized the need for grassroots engagement to better understand the challenges faced by communities across the country.

In addition to strategic discussions, the meeting served as a platform for party members to share insights and experiences, fostering a sense of camaraderie and collective purpose.

The gathering concluded with a commitment to uphold the values of the party and a call to action for all members to actively participate in community initiatives.

Held at D’ Leonor Inland Resort, the PDP National Assembly also formalized the party’s alliance with the Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (Partido Reporma), Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), and the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte–National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC).

Former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Greco Belgica, founder of PDDS, and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Partido Reporma were present to sign the agreement, alongside PDP representatives including its chairman, former President Duterte, who also represented MRRD-NECC.

The resolution to enter this alliance was adopted during the PDP’s National Meeting in Cebu City last April.