September screen gems: Festivals to mark on your calendar

Feeling uninspired now that we’re deep into September? If you’ve had enough of streaming films on your phone, slouching on the couch and slowing your blood circulation, it might be time to venture out, gather some friends — or go solo and meet new ones — and experience films the way they’re meant to be seen: on the big screen. But if you prefer to stay home, I’ve also listed two online festivals for you to enjoy

Here are some of the film festivals this September, featuring either free screenings or ticket prices lower than the National Economic and Development Authority’s P64-a-day food budget.

Korean Film Festival

(25 to 29 September 2024)

In celebration of 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines, this year’s Korean Film Festival (KFF) is titled Chingku Kita (You Are My Friend).

The best part? It’s free and open to all in select SM Cinemas (Mall of Asia, Baguio City, Seaside City Cebu, and Davao). At the Cinematheque Centre Manila and UPFI Videotheque, you simply need to register beforehand.

The lineup features mainstream, accessible films centered on friendship, including the action-packed Smugglers (2023), the comedy Love Reset (2023), the tearjerker Our Season (2023), the sibling-friendship tale Inseparable Bros (2019), and the childhood drama short Picnic (2024).

A talkback session with film industry experts will also be held on 25 September at the Cinematheque Centre Manila.