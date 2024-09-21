September screen gems: Festivals to mark on your calendar

Feeling uninspired now that we’re deep into September? If you’ve had enough of streaming films on your phone, slouching on the couch and slowing your blood circulation, it might be time to venture out, gather some friends — or go solo and meet new ones — and experience films the way they’re meant to be seen: on the big screen. But if you prefer to stay home, I’ve also listed two online festivals for you to enjoy
Here are some of the film festivals this September, featuring either free screenings or ticket prices lower than the National Economic and Development Authority’s P64-a-day food budget.
Korean Film Festival
(25 to 29 September 2024)
In celebration of 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines, this year’s Korean Film Festival (KFF) is titled Chingku Kita (You Are My Friend).
The best part? It’s free and open to all in select SM Cinemas (Mall of Asia, Baguio City, Seaside City Cebu, and Davao). At the Cinematheque Centre Manila and UPFI Videotheque, you simply need to register beforehand.
The lineup features mainstream, accessible films centered on friendship, including the action-packed Smugglers (2023), the comedy Love Reset (2023), the tearjerker Our Season (2023), the sibling-friendship tale Inseparable Bros (2019), and the childhood drama short Picnic (2024).
A talkback session with film industry experts will also be held on 25 September at the Cinematheque Centre Manila.
Sine Singkwenta
(18 to 24 September 2024)
For just P50 per ticket, discover films that you may have missed during their initial runs from various festivals, such as Glenn Barit’s Cleaners (2019), Januar Yap’s Huwebes Huwebes (2019), Keith Deligero’s Iskalawags (2013), Baby Ruth Villarama’s Little Azkals (2014), and Arnel Barbarona’s Tu Pug Imatuy (2017).
MMFF’s Sine Sigla sa Singkwenta
(25 September to 15 October 2024)
Fans of Filipino classics will be thrilled to revisit — or discover for the first time — some of the country’s most iconic and award-winning films, for only P50 per screening.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Metro Manila Film Festival, ABS-CBN Sagip Pelikula will present enhanced and restored versions of 19 films in select cinemas nationwide, from NCR to Mindanao. Featured titles include Himala (1982), Karnal (1983), Moral (1982), Magic Temple (1986), and more national cinematic treasures.
Venice Sala Web 2024
(5 to 30 September 2024)
Don’t miss the chance to stream films from La Biennale di Venezia’s Sala Web, featuring works from the recently concluded 81st Venice International Film Festival. The website Festival Scope is currently streaming, for free, nine short films from the Orizzonti and Out of Competition sections.
The lineup includes films from Canada, France, Guatemala, Italy, Jordan, the UK, and the USA.
Act quickly to secure your free tickets — Alice Rohrwacher’s French short Allegorie Citadine has already sold out at the time of writing.
Sorok Film Festival Rewind
(23 to 24 September 2024)
The Sorok Short Film Festival (SSFF) is a fundraising initiative organized by the Sorok Uni Foundation, Inc., which promotes social awareness in the Philippines. This accredited NGO works with underprivileged children, persons affected by leprosy, individuals and families in street situations, and disadvantaged Indigenous Peoples.
For two days only, on 23 and 24 September, the SSFF will showcase eight winning short films from previous festivals through live Facebook streaming, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The online event, titled Rewind, will feature films such as Martika Ramirez Escobar’s Limang Taon ni Lola and Mark Moneda’s See You, George!, which was previously screened at the 2022 Cinemalaya.