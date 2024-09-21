SBP searching for new Youth coach

With former Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach Josh Reyes stepping down, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has commenced the search for his replacement for future competitions.

SBP executive director Erika Dy said the objective is to find a new tactician who will not only be in line with Gilas head coach Tim Cone but also be in contact with the federation’s grassroots program head Norman Black.

“We are already having discussions within the SBP. We thank coach Josh for helping us streamline our processes as this will be valuable to the program moving forward,” Dy said.

“The focus remains to be continuity and synergy with Gilas Men and a stronger connection with our current grassroots program under coach Norman Black.”

Reyes has been with the Gilas Youth team since 2017 and he led the country to the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece with a squad bannered by national team stars Kai Sotto and AJ Edu with a 1-6 win-loss record at 16th place.