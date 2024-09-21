Santor makes waves, cops 2 golds

Patricia Santor of Ilustre East Aquatics Club shone the brightest at the “Go Full Speedo” Swim Series Long Course Swimming Meet Leg 1, claiming two gold metals at the Rizal Memorial Aquatic Center on Saturday, 21 September.

The 16-year-old Senior High School student from at the University of Santo Tomas topped the girls 16-yrs 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle, clocking two minutes and 50.86 seconds and 1:02.80, respectively, to emerge victorious in the event, which drew the participation of 480 swimmers from 38 swimming clubs.

“I am in great shape because of the extra load given by Coach Ramil [Ilustre]. I didn’t have a good performance in the National Trials so I’m trying to bounce back here,” said Santor, a member of the Philippine Team in the Asian Age Group Championships last February in New Clark City.

The junior standout beat Kassandra Macaraig of South Warriors (2:27.44) and Alessandra Doniego of Golden Sea Eagles (3:33.76) in the 200m breast before finishing strong over Savinnah Oliveros of Flying Lampasot (1:05.43) and Nichole Rivera of Golden Sea Eagles (1:05.43) in the 100m free.

Pride of Las Piñas Nicola Queen Diamante and South Cotabato phenom Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig shared the limelight winning their respective age-group classes.

Diamante, a Grade 9 student at the Augustinian Abbey and part of the RSS Dolphins club, topped the girls 13-years old 100m freestyle with a time of 1:07.48, beating Shannen Baldereas of QC Waves (1:07.72) and Sandy Martin of the Village Sports (1:07.78), while Talosig of Midsayap Pirates won the girl 18 yrs-old 100m free (1:01.80) over San Beda teammates Alyssa Pablo (1:03.80) and Cheera Duran (1:03.87).

Winners in other categories

Other winners include Loure Santiago of Flying Lampasot in the boys' 7 yrs old 100m free (1:29.88); Damian Cupcupin (8-yrs old, 1:32.15); Mikhael Mojdeh (9-yrs old, 1:17.21); Christian Uy (10-yrs, 1:11.73); Alli Delos Reyes of Santa Rosa Swim Club in the girls 6-yrs old 100m free (2:41.12); Sophia Clara Quingco (8-yrs, 1:47.31); Alessandra Hequibal (9-yrs, 1:12.47); Jemimah Reyanna Dumpit (10-yrs, 1:15.89); Findlay Mackenzie of Elizabeth Seton in the boys 11-yrs-old 100m free (1:04.36); Titus Sia (12-yrs, 1:03.84); Vynz Tadulan (13-yrs, 1:00.78); Aishel Evangelista (14-yrs, 57.64); Matt Aaron Nerison (15-yrs, 57.28); Shiblon Montera (16-yrs, 58.02); Albert Jose Amaro (17-yrs, 53.10); Nimrod Montera (18-yrs, 55.44); Josh Baquiano (19-yrs, 53.50); Ceanna Mitra of Rapid Dolphins in the girls 11-yrs old 100m free (1:09.68); Sophia Garra (12-yrs, 1:03.07); Krystal David (14-yrs, 1:04.62); Kristine Jane Uy (14-yrs, 1:04.12); Kriztel Napallatan (17-yrs, 1:04.56) and Janelle Chua (19-yrs, 1:01.35).