San Nicolas Barangay chairman shot dead in brazen attack; motive still unknown

San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte—Barangay Chairman Francisco Bagay Jr., 45, was shot and killed outside his home in Barangay 5, San Silvestre, on the evening of 20 September 2024. Despite the immediate response from local police, details surrounding the motive for the attack and the number of gunshot wounds remain unclear.

According to a report from the llocos Norte Police Provincial Office, Bagay was sitting in the garage of his house when an unidentified man approached and shot him several times.