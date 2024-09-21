San Nicolas Barangay chairman shot dead in brazen attack; motive still unknown

San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte—Barangay Chairman Francisco Bagay Jr., 45, was shot and killed outside his home in Barangay 5, San Silvestre, on the evening of 20 September 2024. Despite the immediate response from local police, details surrounding the motive for the attack and the number of gunshot wounds remain unclear.
According to a report from the llocos Norte Police Provincial Office, Bagay was sitting in the garage of his house when an unidentified man approached and shot him several times.
The suspect quickly fled the scene on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.
The San Nicolas Municipal Police Station responded to the incident at around 6:25 PM. Bagay was rushed to Black Nazarene Hospital but was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment. The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team recovered four fired cartridge cases for a .45 caliber firearm and one fired bullet from the crime scene.
San Nicolas Mayor Hernando expressed his grief over the death of Bagay, describing him as a close friend of the Hernando family and a staunch supporter since the beginning of their political career. Hernando also noted that Bagay had not reported receiving any threats prior to the attack.