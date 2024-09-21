Pres. Marcos wants to expand ties between Phl, Indonesia

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is seeking to further strengthen the relationship between the Philippines and Indonesia.

Marcos reaffirmed the country’s commitment to enhancing its close ties with Indonesia as he received the country’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto at Malacañan Palace over the weekend.

“I think your visit here today will certainly bring a new impetus to making that relationship between Indonesia and the Philippines stronger and bigger,” Marcos told Prabowo.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be chief executive expressed his intention to further the partnership between the two countries.

“I came here today to pay my respects because exactly one month from now, on [the] 20th of October, God willing, I’m going to be inaugurated as President of the Republic of Indonesia and perhaps it’s the Asian way, our custom before we enter into a new position, we call on our friends,” Prabowo told Marcos.

“And to reconfirm my commitment to strengthening the close relationship that we have had traditionally between the Philippines and Indonesia,” he added.

The Philippines and Indonesia established diplomatic relations on 24 November 1949.

This year, the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.