Phl, Germany seek broader defense cooperation pact

The Philippines and Germany renewed their commitment to conclude a broader defense cooperation agreement that would create a better framework for their future joint military activities and collaborative initiatives.

This developed following the visit of Mr. Nils Hilmer, Germany's State Secretary for Defense, at the Department of National Defense (DND) headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City earlier this week.

Hilmer’s visit serves as a follow-up to the landmark defense ministerial meeting between Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. and German Federal Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius. Both chiefs agreed to pursue a broader defense cooperation agreement between their countries.

The visit also marks the first port call of the German Navy's frigate Baden-Württemberg to the Philippines after 22 years.

DND Senior Undersecretary Irineo Espino, who welcomed the German delegation on behalf of Teodoro, cited Germany's increased presence in the Indo-Pacific region as a clear indicator of its commitment to upholding international law and the rules-based international order in the region.

For his part, Hilmer underscored the interconnectedness of the Philippines and Germany’s respective regional security situations.

He also emphasized Germany's unequivocal support for the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award.

As the Philippines and Germany commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic relations this year, both defense officials reaffirmed the importance of deepening cooperation between their two countries, particularly in the fields of training and education, peacekeeping operations, and cyber, and defense industries.

According to DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong, Espino and Hilmer concluded their meeting by reiterating their country's commitment to entering into a broader pact “which will provide a framework for both the Philippines and Germany to concretize joint activities and future initiatives.”