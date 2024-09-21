Photos

PHILIPPINES PROMOTES BONFIRE DIVING TO BOOST NIGHT DIVING TOURISM

DOT Region 10 Director May Unchuan and bonfire diving creator Ram Yoro set out for another bonfire diving session late at night on 21 September 2024 during the Dive Festival in Camiguin. The Philippines is introducing a new night diving experience called "bonfire diving," aimed at attracting tourists seeking unique underwater adventures.
The Department of Tourism (DOT) aims to position the Philippines as a premier diving destination through this initiative.
Published on
YUMMIE DINGDING
Photographer's Pick
Camiguin Island

