Philippine Army holds change of command to two posts in Region 3

San Jose City, Nueva Ecija — A change of command ceremony was conducted at the Headquarters, Camp MGen Gatan, Brgy Sto Niño 2nd on Thursday.

Led by the 84th Infantry (Victorious) Battalion, 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division, the Joint Change of Command Ceremony took place for Bravo (Braveheart) Company and Charlie (Cyclone) Company.

During the ceremony, 1Lt. Ian Dominic C. Oran (Inf) PA officially handed over the command of Bravo Company to 1Lt. Calde Thomas K. Ambucay (Inf) PA. Meanwhile, Captain Edmar Inte (Inf) PA relinquished command of Charlie Company to 1Lt. Jayson W. Vista (Inf) PA.

Lt. Col. Jerald L. Reyes Inf (GSC) PA, Commanding Officer, 84IB and Presiding Officer, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing Company Commanders. He stated, “May both of you former Company Commanders 1Lt. Ian Dominic C. Oran and Cpt Edmar Inte, maintain your passion, remain committed to the service, and continuously learn and inspire more as you go along your careers and widen your experiences.”