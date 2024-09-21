PhilHealth ‘positive’ on new GCG score

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) said it will likely achieve a passing score from the Governance Commission for Government-Owned-and-Controlled Corporations (GCG) for the year 2023 after failing in the previous year.

GCG annually releases its Corporate Governance Scorecard which evaluates transparency in corporate goals and financial activities and effectiveness of communication and relationship-building measures such as redress for complaints of 82 government-owned-and controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Fail

In a session on the proposed 2025 budget of GCG at the House of Representatives on Friday, Camarines Sur Rep. Arnie Fuentebella, who sponsored the GCG budget, said PhilHealth received a fail score of 71 percent out of the passing score of 90 percent in 2022.

“We are positive we will be able to meet our scorecard commitments for 2023,” PhilHealth Corporate Affairs Group Acting Vice President Rey Baleña said in a Viber message.

Fuentebella said GCG is still evaluating GOCCs’ performance for 2023 as it also collects quarterly data on their revenues.

The Camarines Sur representative shared the PhilHealth scorecard as House Senior Deputy Minority Leader and Northern Samar 1st district Rep. Paul Daza wanted to know whether PhilHealth is operating effectively amid criticisms against the return of P89.9 billion unused funds of the health insurer to the National Government.

Funds return compliant with GAA

Return of such funds was in compliance with the General Appropriations Act which aims to use the funds partly for infrastructure projects under the Unprogrammed Allocations, rationalized the Department of Finance.

“GCG only makes the policies for good governance while the GOCCs themselves create ways to raise their revenues,” Fuentebella said.

“But we do not oppose if the funds will be used for the benefit of Filipinos,” he stressed.

Baleña said PhilHealth will share details on its scorecard as soon as possible.

As a way to improve its services, PhilHealth said it conducted this week its ninth session for gathering insights from medical professionals, patients and other stakeholders.

PhilHealth in eGov PH app

PhilHealth recently also integrated its system into the eGov PH app so members can track their transactions and find Konsulta Package providers which offer free consultation, medicines and laboratory tests.

The state insurer also partnered with GCash to ease members’ premium payments.

To spread updates on PhilHealth services and gather patients’ concerns, the state insurer posts its television and radio show Alagang PhilHealth on its Facebook account.

PhilHealth also introduced 24/7 landline and mobile numbers members can call for any concern: (02) 8662-2588, 0998-8572957, 0968-8654670, 0917-1275987 and 0917-1109812.