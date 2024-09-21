PCG plays hide-and-seek with CCG

The government will not disclose the exact location of the vessel that replaced the BRP Teresa Magbanua at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal as part of an “operation adjustment” in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), National Maritime Council spokesperson Alexander Lopez said yesterday.

In a news forum, Lopez said the government had learned its lesson, following the China Coast Guard’s continued attacks against Philippine vessels in the WPS.

“It would be better for them to guess the ship’s location because if they know where it is, they will follow suit. It’s like a magnet. So, that is our approach. We will not reveal where it is, as much as possible,” Lopez said.

“So, again, as part of operational security, the details are kept to our chest as much as possible. Because otherwise, if you are the opponent, and you will know where we are, you can strategize. So, it’s better that they don’t know,” he added.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año revealed on Friday that the Philippine Coast Guard had deployed a ship to Escoda Shoal, following the departure of its largest vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua. Año said the PCG vessel is now sheltering at an undisclosed location due to bad weather.

Beijing has no clue

Lopez refused to say whether the new ship is anchored or patrolling.

“The most important thing here is we are able to cover the vast sea expanse, not only Sabina, Escoda and Ayungin shoals. Basically, we’re covering the whole WPS to ensure that no other illegal activities have taken place,” he said.

Lopez said “a combination of assets” of the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been deployed to the WPS, adding that their mission is to conduct maritime patrols, get information, and detect or document China’s illegal activities in Philippine waters.

Without outside help

Lopez said the government remains on top of the situation and does not need any assistance yet from foreign powers.

“When push comes to shove, maybe it will be an executive decision, whether they accept the offer or we ourselves will ask for that kind of help. So, again, that’s an option,” Lopez said.

“As we keep saying, the government’s position is that as long as we can, we Filipinos will do it first,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lopez said the acquisition of additional naval and coast guard vessels is “in the pipeline.”

He said the government is also considering the proposal to lease ships from other countries to increase the Philippines’ presence in the WPS.

Lopez said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is studying other options to defend the WPS, including filing a resolution with the United Nations General Assembly and another arbitration case against China.

He said there was no timeline for the DFA to come up with recommendations to address the maritime disputes with China.