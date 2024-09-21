PAL opens country’s first civil aviation museum

To commemorate the flag carrier’s national and worldwide achievements, Philippine Airlines (PAL) has established an immersive aviation museum located at the ground floor of Lucio K. Tan Jr. Center in Andrews Avenue, Pasay City.

In order to see PAL’s extensive 83-year history, visitors are led to a viewing room honoring the innovators and trailblazers of Philippine Airlines who, over the year, have become industry leaders in aviation due to their commitment to flying quality.

Kapitan wall

The Kapitan wall emphasizes how PAL’s chairman, Dr. Lucio C. Tan has inspired and shaped the airline’s service philosophy.

The display that could be viewed inside the museum includes such memorabilia as the first ticket, early in-flight menus, a history of the PAL uniform over the years, the fleet for a vast route network, and the Business Class cabin with a “view” of the ramp leading into the airport.