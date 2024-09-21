PAL bans Chinese flier for life for lighting up

After being caught smoking during a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Manila, a Chinese business class passenger received a lifetime ban from Philippine Airlines (PAL). The 64-year-old female passenger, Zhong YongQin, was traveling with her granddaughter on flight PR306.

Upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, PAL staff and police authorities detained Zhong after flight attendant Ma. Antoinette Juan reported that she had lit a cigar using a butane lighter in her seat (3E) during the flight.

Airport authorities questioned Zhong about how she managed to bring the lighter through the final security check at Melbourne Airport. Following the incident, she was banned from boarding any Philippine Airlines international or domestic flights for life.

According to CAAP Spokesperson Eric Apolonio, the ban is in accordance with Presidential Act Nos. 9497 and 8749, which prohibit smoking on flights and at airports, except in designated smoking areas. This prohibition also includes vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes.

Zhong was not allowed to fly with PAL following the incident but was permitted to depart NAIA after purchasing a ticket with a different airline bound for Hong Kong.