OLD CHURCH RUINS OF CAMIGUIN

Tourists explore the Old Church Ruins in Camiguin on 21 September 2024, one of the island's most significant cultural and historical landmarks. The ruins are the remnants of the Guiob Church, which was destroyed during the devastating volcanic eruption of Mount Vulcan in the 1870s. The eruption buried much of the surrounding area in lava and ash, leaving only the stone walls of the church standing as a reminder of the island’s turbulent past. Today, the Old Church Ruins serve as a popular destination for visitors, offering a glimpse into Camiguin's rich history while surrounded by the lush, tropical landscape that has since reclaimed the area.