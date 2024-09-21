NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Embiid staying in Philadelphia for good

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Joel Embiid has signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced on Friday, with the Cameroon-born center, saying he wants to stay a Sixer for the rest of his National Basketball Association (NBA) career.

Multiple reports said the deal was a maximum extension for three years and about $193 million that would keep him with the 76ers through the 2028-29 campaign.

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Embiid posted on his Instagram account.

“I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started!”

Embiid, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, is a seven-footer and seven-time NBA All-Star who helped the United States win Olympic gold in Paris last month.

The two-time NBA scoring champion, set to begin his ninth NBA campaign next month, said in a statement he wants to bring the 76ers their first NBA crown since 1983.

“I started a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career,” Embiid said.

“I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia.”

“Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything and I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me. ”

“Philadelphia is home and it’s time to bring this community an NBA championship.”

Embiid averaged a career-high 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and career-bests of 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals plus 1.7 blocked shots last season and had career-high accuracy from three-point range and the free throw line.

“Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said.

“We’re ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come.”

“He’s an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength and athleticism that this league has rarely, if ever, seen. He’s integral to this franchise’s quest for another NBA championship and we’re honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home.”

Embiid, the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, has averaged 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocked shots over 433 games with the Sixers.

The 76ers have reached the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons but have not reached the Eastern Conference finals during the run.