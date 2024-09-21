NNIC maintains status quo, terminal assignments to be phased

Following the recent turnover of operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the new NAIA Infra Corp (NNIC) the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) has made assurances that there will be no unexpected changes in terminal assignments.

According to NNIC general manager Angelito Alvarez, travelers may be sure that any impending terminal reassignments or adjustments would be done carefully and gradually.

Smooth journey guaranteed

The adjustments will be in line with the airport’s continuous technological and physical developments, guaranteeing a smooth journey for passengers, he said.

Alvarez also said that the terminal reassignments will be performed gradually rather than all at once to minimize interruptions.

As part of larger modernization efforts, NNIC is committed to informing the public, and any changes in terminal assignments will be announced beforehand to enable a seamless and effective transition.