Musk’s SpaceX sued for $15 million over land dispute

The people behind Cards Against Humanity, an adult-themed party game first published in 2011, have filed a $15 million lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

The game's publisher, Cards Against Humanity LLC, is accusing SpaceX of damaging a piece of land that Cards Against Humanity had sought to "protect."

$15 each

In 2017, 150,000 individuals contributed $15 each to help the game company purchase a small parcel of land on the US-Mexico border and safeguard it from development, including the construction of then President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

According to the game publishers, SpaceX, a Musk company, subsequently damaged the land while working on a nearby project.

The company then reportedly made a "lowball offer" for the plot, which the Cards printers rejected, forcing the matter into litigation.

Equal split

"If we win, we’ll equally split the lawsuit's net proceeds among all 150,000 of our original subscribers, up to $100 each," the publishers wrote on a new website with the humorous URL “elonowesyou100dollars.com.”

Cards Against Humanity's publishers are no strangers to outlandish publicity stunts and social activism. They previously announced that they would donate 100 percent of profits from sales in Republican-controlled US states to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

In 2016, the company accepted over $100,000 in donations to dig a large hole in an undisclosed location to lampoon US Black Friday celebrations.