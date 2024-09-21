Militants hold anti-Martial Law protest

Tension gripped the ranks of the Manila Police District riot police and some members of a militant group after the latter attempted to cross a police barricade in Mendiola while observing the 52nd anniversary of martial law in Manila on Saturday morning.

Police reported that an estimated 700 members of militant groups held a protest march along the stretch of Recto Avenue toward the Mendiola Bridge at 10:24 a.m.

After failing to cross the police barricade, the militant group held their program in the street in front of the bridge.

At 12:44 p.m., the rally was voluntarily dispersed.

Notable personalities seen during the protest march included: Jerome Adonis, Satur Ocampo, Culix Soliman, Moody Florida, Danilo Dela Fuente, Lito Ustarez, Rommel Arambulo, France Castro and Liza Maza.

The group called for the junking of the terror law, an end to red-tagging, and wage hike.