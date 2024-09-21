Meralco secures second seed, Bossing stays alive

Meralco zapped Terrafirma, 124-82, as it sealed the second seed in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday evening.

Alvin Pasaol erupted for 21 points, while rookie CJ Cansino dropped 15 points as the Bolts held the second seed with a 7-3 win-loss record.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo lauded the squad's readiness, despite the Dyip not fielding Christian Standhardinger, Juami Tiongson, and Stanley Pringle due to injuries.

"I thought we were also sharp but if you think about it, there's no Stanhardinger, no Pringle so they have a lot of injuries on that side too," Trillo said.

"What was nice was whoever came in contributed, and in fairness to the team, they were sharp."