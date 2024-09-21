Manila tipped for UN seat

The country has a good chance of clinching a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council during high-level meetings at the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) next week in New York.

The Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized the significant progress the country has made in its campaign for the Security Council (SC) seat, citing its track record as a reliable partner in international diplomacy.

Securing an SC seat will give the Philippines more clout in discussions on global security. This is also part of a broader effort to expand its influence and standing in international affairs.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo is set to deliver a speech on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before the UNGA.

Notwithstanding Manila’s optimistic spin, the true test will be on whether the Philippines can successfully negotiate the Security Council’s frequently volatile geopolitical waters and demonstrate that it has the diplomatic clout to influence decisions in one of the most influential UN bodies.

Before the High Level Week at the UN, Manalo will participate in the Summit of the Future, a gathering of world leaders to forge “a new international consensus on how to deliver a better world for present and future generations.”

Underpinned by cooperation

Manalo said the summit, with the theme “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,” aims to strengthen global cooperation in addressing the most pressing challenges confronting the world.

“During the summit, we eagerly anticipate the adoption of the Pact for the Future as a pivotal step towards revitalizing multilateralism and steering global cooperation towards a shared vision of peace, security and sustainable development,” Manalo said.

Manalo will be joined by Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and other ranking officials including Heath Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire, National Economic and Development Authority Undersecretary Carlos Bernardo Abad Santos, and Climate Change Commission Commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera.

On the sidelines of the general debate, Manalo will hold bilateral meetings with senior leaders and foreign ministers of various countries, including UN General Assembly President and former Prime Minister of Cameroon Philémon Yang and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Manila will also co-organize and co-host high-level panel discussions on the High Seas Treaty, and Environmental Violations and Crimes, as well as the launch of the Friends of the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty towards significant practical contributions to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation efforts.