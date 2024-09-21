Lucky South 99 operator also active in Lapu-Lapu — PAOCC

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) confirmed during a recent Senate hearing that a certain Zhao Long from Lapu-Lapu City owned and operated one of Lucky South 99's illegal scamming hubs.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio disclosed that Zhao Long is the same individual who led the Lapu-Lapu City Philippines Tourism Ethnic Chinese Guild, which had been donating computers to the city government since 2019.

"These companies are suspected of being fronts to conceal scam operations conducted on the premises," the PAOCC rep said during the Senate hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality jointly with the Committees on Migrant Workers and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

Documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Zhao had served as chairman and president of the Lapu-Lapu City Philippines Tourism Ethnic Chinese Guild since 2019. The incorporators include his father, Zhao Shouqi, who served as the guild's chief finance officer, along with Chinese nationals Yingpin Lin, Yangbao Wang, Yunyun Chang, and a Filipino identified as Wilson Santos Chua.

Zhao Long is the son of Zhao Shouqi, the registered operator of the Tourist Garden Hotel, a now-shuttered POGO hub in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City. On 31 August, the PAOCC Manila, along with the NBI, BI, and DSWD, raided the hotel, resulting in the arrest of 169 foreigners.