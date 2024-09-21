Lifter Peralta bags bronze

Weightlifter Jhodie Peralta picked up a bronze medal in the women’s 55-kilogram event in the International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships on Friday (Saturday in Manila) in Leon, Spain.

Peralta, 15, lifted 85 kgs in the snatch to up the country’s medal haul to seven following the six that Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan had bagged a day before.

Peralta fell short in the clean and jerk to finish sixth and fifth in the total lift.

She did 102 kgs and 187 kgs in the total but still was commended for her effort.

Still, national team coach Allen Diaz told DAILY TRIBUNE said that he is impressed with Peralta as she is looking good for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.