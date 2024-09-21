Lacuna, Servo lead Baseco coastal cleanup

In observance of the 39th International Coastal Cleanup Day, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo led the clearing and cleaning of the Baseco shoreline, joined by several volunteer organizations on Saturday morning in Tondo.

Lacuna emphasized the importance of continuously cleaning shorelines to eliminate debris washed ashore by waves during the rainy season.

“This coastal cleanup is important to reduce the debris and trash carried by floodwaters from the mainland and by the ocean’s waves and tides,” Mayor Lacuna said. “Our coastal cleanup continues because debris and trash always accumulate in Manila Bay.”

It should be recalled that during heavy rains and storms, the seashore areas of Manila have become the final destination for tons of garbage swept by waves from neighboring areas, creating a financial burden in collecting the mountains of debris, particularly in the Manila Bay area.

Six stations were set up in Baseco for volunteers to systematically collect and clean the shoreline.

“Floodwaters from Metro Manila and surrounding towns flow into Manila Bay. Due to the severe flooding from July to September, it’s no surprise that we’ve collected a large amount of debris and trash,” Mayor Lacuna said.

Lacuna also mentioned that the results of the cleanup drive will be reported to the national government to highlight the real causes of the mountains of trash and debris washed ashore during storms. She hopes this will prompt assistance in removing the wet trash.